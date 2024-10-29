Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Down 37.3% in October

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the September 30th total of 106,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:HQH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. The stock had a trading volume of 87,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,590. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $361,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $682,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 3.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 79.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 157,618 shares during the period. 32.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

