abrdn plc Acquires 41,857 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 780,899 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 41,857 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $213,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 24.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the software company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Bank of America increased their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total transaction of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,262.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $286.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.88. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $294.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 59.41% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

