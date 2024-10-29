abrdn plc Boosts Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,451 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $128,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 512,253 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 4,525.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356,774 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 349,061 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 974.4% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 374,539 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,799,000 after purchasing an additional 339,678 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,882.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,522 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $92,438,000 after purchasing an additional 326,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI opened at $249.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.20 and a 200 day moving average of $252.78. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

