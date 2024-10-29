abrdn plc Has $186.54 Million Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,717 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $186,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 85,533.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 532,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,972,000 after acquiring an additional 532,016 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Elevance Health by 119.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. BDF Gestion bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $417.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.98 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $512.62 and its 200 day moving average is $524.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.07.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

