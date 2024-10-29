Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AKR. Compass Point raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

AKR traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,304. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 304.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.25). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 32.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $58,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

