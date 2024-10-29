Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,299,000 after purchasing an additional 100,705 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $935,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 111,288.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 48,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $80.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.36.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $525,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,576,628.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,779,434.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATGE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

