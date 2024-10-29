Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.750-5.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY25 guidance to $5.75-5.95 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of ATGE stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 506,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.95. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.57.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $409.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.64 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total transaction of $2,143,517.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,137.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 28,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.74, for a total value of $2,143,517.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,137.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,085 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,628.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Further Reading

