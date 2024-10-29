Advanced Credit Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACRT) Shares Down 7.6% – Here’s What Happened

Advanced Credit Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 35,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
Advanced Credit Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average of $0.11.
Advanced Credit Technologies Company Profile
Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc, a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. The company provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and Turnscor, a Web-based proprietary software platform, which allows its customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes.
Featured Articles
