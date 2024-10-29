AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Purchased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MSOS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.14. 6,145,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,958,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65.

About AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

