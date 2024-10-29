AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 1.3% – Should You Sell?

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.39 and last traded at $9.51. 13,000,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 13,478,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

AGNC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 945.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,489,000 after acquiring an additional 969,475 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 985.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 185,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 168,473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,237,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,169,000 after purchasing an additional 189,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $650,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 674,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,673,000 after buying an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

