Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Plans Dividend of $0.16

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.1583 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

AKZOY traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. The company had a trading volume of 59,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,379. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

Featured Stories

