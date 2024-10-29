Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.95 and last traded at $50.02. 1,670,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 9,789,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

