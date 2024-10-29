Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Up 0.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $223.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amazon.com traded as high as $189.23 and last traded at $189.06. 5,461,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 40,761,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.39.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.76.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,423. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

