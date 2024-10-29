Amcor (AMCR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Amcor has set its FY25 guidance at $0.72-0.76 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Amcor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amcor Price Performance

Amcor stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. Amcor has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $11.48.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

