American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $40,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.64. 620,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,147. American Express has a 12 month low of $141.73 and a 12 month high of $286.36. The stock has a market cap of $194.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.23 and a 200 day moving average of $246.14.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 23.06%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.09.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

