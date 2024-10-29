American Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,845,000 after buying an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,342,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,116,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.19 and a 200-day moving average of $210.02. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.94 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

