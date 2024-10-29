American Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,065,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,479,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,238,000 after purchasing an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.37. The stock had a trading volume of 139,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,927. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $112.20 and a 52 week high of $164.88.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

