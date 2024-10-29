American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

American Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,214 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.79.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.10. The company had a trading volume of 40,774,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,346,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.48. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.