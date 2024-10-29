American Financial Advisors LLC Sells 42,169 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,169 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 2.0% of American Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $14,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,530,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,192,000 after acquiring an additional 762,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,244,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,646,000 after buying an additional 171,517 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,606,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,033,000 after purchasing an additional 764,778 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $62,272,000. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,817,000 after purchasing an additional 52,522 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.62. The company had a trading volume of 311,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,808. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.87. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

