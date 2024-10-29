American Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

American Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Datadog by 36.4% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Datadog by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 820,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,472,000 after acquiring an additional 184,231 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.33. 838,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,253. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.38. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 281.53, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $294,387.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,985.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total value of $4,346,289.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,963,061.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $294,387.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,985.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 529,928 shares of company stock worth $63,079,091. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.54.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

