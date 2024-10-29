Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Truist Financial

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $63.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $66.51.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $424.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 416,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,153,000 after acquiring an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,560,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,491 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,869,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 119,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 74,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

