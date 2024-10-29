Analysts Set CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Price Target at $79.73

Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.73.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

KMX opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. CarMax’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that CarMax will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in CarMax by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

