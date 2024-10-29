Analysts Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Target Price at $315.33

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $364.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 538.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,459 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Humana by 118.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 261,025.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 738,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,340,660,000 after purchasing an additional 738,701 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $261.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Humana has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Humana will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

