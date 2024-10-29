Analysts Set Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) PT at $111.25

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Tidewater stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. Tidewater has a one year low of $54.53 and a one year high of $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.85.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.04%. Tidewater’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to buyback $13.90 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,956,000 after buying an additional 985,398 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 11.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,323,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after acquiring an additional 243,489 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 11,317.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 645,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,992,000 after acquiring an additional 639,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tidewater by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,257,000 after purchasing an additional 185,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the first quarter worth $34,898,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

