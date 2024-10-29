Andina Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 39,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA HYBB traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. 31,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,358. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $388.69 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

