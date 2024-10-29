Andina Capital Management LLC Has $459,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Andina Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 314.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 56 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $209.19. 469,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $124.07 and a 12 month high of $215.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.83 and a 200 day moving average of $190.88.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

