Andina Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.00.

Synopsys Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $31.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $527.21. 609,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,244. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.00 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $507.19 and a 200-day moving average of $544.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

