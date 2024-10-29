Andina Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

PAYC traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $168.85. The company had a trading volume of 134,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,768. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.06. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.50 and a 12-month high of $247.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 11,882 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.98, for a total value of $1,853,354.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,990,547.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock worth $11,715,706. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

