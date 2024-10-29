Andina Capital Management LLC Sells 809 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Andina Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 111,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,910 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 470,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 10,356 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,865,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period.

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.67. 1,709,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,064,197. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.75.

