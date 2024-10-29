Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0256

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $256.01 million and approximately $7.99 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00006992 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,811.88 or 0.99873424 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00006827 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006000 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00062884 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02522148 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 331 active market(s) with $8,403,216.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

