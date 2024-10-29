Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. The company had revenue of $199.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of APLS opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. UBS Group cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.41.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

