Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Increased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Applied Materials by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. StockNews.com lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.14.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $185.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.21 and a 200-day moving average of $208.21. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

