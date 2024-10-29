Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 71.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Citigroup decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.30. 613,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,810. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

