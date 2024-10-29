Argyle Capital Management Inc. Acquires 940 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $182.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.2 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $2.80 on Tuesday, hitting $126.09. 720,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,735. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $109.86 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

