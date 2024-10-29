Argyle Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,749,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,986 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 2,741.7% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 47,164,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,644,000 after buying an additional 45,504,608 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,604,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,698 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 7.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,916,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Amcor by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,721,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,492 shares in the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

NYSE:AMCR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,755,194. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.35%. Amcor’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.80 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.10 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Amcor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

