Argyle Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,256,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,161,000 after buying an additional 128,055 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 135,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,488,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 3.3 %

WY traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. 987,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,177. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 108.11%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

