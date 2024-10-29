Argyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 321.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $594,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 0.7 %

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 75,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,300. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.