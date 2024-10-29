Argyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.14. 212,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.63. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.