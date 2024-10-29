Argyle Capital Management Inc. Takes $220,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK traded down $9.00 on Tuesday, reaching $93.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,564,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,878. The company has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day moving average of $93.74. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $77.70 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -169.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

