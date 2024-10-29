Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.150-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Armstrong World Industries also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.15-6.25 EPS.

NYSE:AWI traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $73.25 and a twelve month high of $142.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.11.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

