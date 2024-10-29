Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $214,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $7,150,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,488,718.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.24.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.
