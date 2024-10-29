ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $703.69 and last traded at $707.32. 320,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,385,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $708.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $812.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $904.42. The company has a market cap of $281.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $660,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in ASML by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 11,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

