AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Erste Group Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.50. The company had a trading volume of 567,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,987,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.63. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AstraZeneca by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,271,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,151,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002,450 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,365,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,497 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 16.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,565,000 after acquiring an additional 488,644 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,458,000 after acquiring an additional 186,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,990,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,588,000 after purchasing an additional 134,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

