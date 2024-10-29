Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Atlas Trading Up 0.1 %

Atlas stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. Atlas has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.