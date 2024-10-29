Atmos Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Atmos Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atmos Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.53. The stock had a trading volume of 222,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,567. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.44. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.02 and a 52-week high of $242.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.