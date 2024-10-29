Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ARR opened at GBX 246.30 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 253.94. The company has a market capitalization of £187.90 million, a P/E ratio of 351.86 and a beta of 1.29. Aurora Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 200.72 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 276 ($3.58).

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

