Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Aurora Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:ARR opened at GBX 246.30 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 253.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 253.94. The company has a market capitalization of £187.90 million, a P/E ratio of 351.86 and a beta of 1.29. Aurora Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 200.72 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 276 ($3.58).
Aurora Investment Trust Company Profile
