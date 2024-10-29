authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,700 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 30th total of 298,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

Shares of AUID traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. 2,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,057. authID has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $13.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. authID had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 2,401.88%. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

In related news, CTO Thomas Robert Szoke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,819.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,740 shares of company stock valued at $127,690. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in authID stock. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,667 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.82% of authID worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

