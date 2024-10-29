Autumn Glory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 31.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Veralto by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 608,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,927,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Veralto by 26.8% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veralto by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTO opened at $104.00 on Tuesday. Veralto Co. has a 1 year low of $66.69 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $813,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,260,841.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,665 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Veralto from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.27.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

