Autumn Glory Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 101.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth $58,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. Capital Southwest Co. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $27.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $51.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.31 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 38.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Capital Southwest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Capital Southwest

(Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

