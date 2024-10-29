Autumn Glory Partners LLC Sells 4,260 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in 3M by 6.9% during the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in 3M by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at $21,486,484.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $130.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.07 and its 200-day moving average is $114.44. 3M has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $141.34.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

